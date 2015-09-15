Sept 15 Buyout firm Vista Equity Partners has
agreed to sell enterprise legal services provider Mitratech
Holdings Inc to private equity firm TA Associates Management LP,
in a deal valued at more than $300 million, a person familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
Vista, which acquired Mitratech in 2011, is expected to make
8.7 times its money on the deal, the source said, asking not to
be identified ahead of an official announcement.
Based in Austin, Texas, Mitratech provides management
software for the legal departments of companies, including more
than 25 percent of the Fortune 500 companies.
Since Vista's investment in 2011, Mitratech completed three
strategic acquisitions, and expanded into Europe, ultimately
becoming the largest privately held provider of corporate legal
management software in the world.
In that time, Mitratech's client base grew by almost 500
percent and revenue tripled, according to the source. TA
Associates, one of the oldest private equity firms, invests
mainly in private companies and emphasizes partnering with
management to support growth, according to its website.
Vista's divestiture comes shortly after its agreement to buy
Solera Holdings Inc, a provider of technology services
to insurance companies, for $6.5 billion, including debt,.
