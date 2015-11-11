(Corrects identity of top buyer to SkyWest from Trans States,
changes wording in first paragraph)
TOKYO Nov 11 Japan's first commercial aircraft
in half a century made its maiden flight on Wednesday, in a
breakthrough for the country's long-held ambition to establish
an aircraft industry that can compete with some of the major
players in global aviation.
The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) took off on a one-hour
return flight from Nagoya Airport to test Mitsubishi Aircraft
Corp's ability to bring the 100-seat class plane into service
after three years of delays.
The unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which
built the World War Two-era Zero fighter, is hoping the
$47-million regional jet will help it oust Canada's Bombardier
Inc as the world's second-biggest maker of smaller
passenger jets behind Brazil's Embraer SA.
The MRJ is Japan's first commercial passenger aircraft since
the 64-seat YS-11 entered service 50 years ago.
The first MRJ is slated for delivery in June 2017 to Japan's
biggest carrier, ANA Holdings. Mitsubishi aims
eventually to sell more than 2,000 aircraft in the competitive
market segment.
So far it has secured 223 firm orders, most recently in
January when Japan Airlines asked for 32 planes. The
biggest single order, for up to 200 aircraft, was from U.S.
regional airline group SkyWest Inc.
Mitsubishi says the MRJ burns a fifth less fuel than
aircraft of similar size, thanks to new-generation engines from
Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp
.
Japan's last attempt to establish itself as a commercial
aircraft maker ended in failure. Production of the YS-11, built
by a consortium that included Mitsubishi Heavy, finished after
only 182 planes were built.
That programme, however, helped Mitsubishi Heavy and other
companies forge ties with Boeing Co, turning them into
major suppliers and partners of the U.S. aircraft maker and
helping revive an aerospace industry that was dismantled after
World War Two.
Those Japanese companies build 35 percent of Boeing's
advanced 787 carbon-composite jetliner, including the wings, the
most complex part.
Japan's biggest carmaker, Toyota Motor Corp, and
largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp, each own a 10
percent stake in the MRJ venture.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates and Mike
Collett-White)