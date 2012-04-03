* Japanese trading house buys 20 pct stake in Ipanema
* Buy-in to help finance irrigation and mechanization
* German-based Tchibo buys a 16.5 pct stake
By Peter Murphy
BRASILIA, April 3 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.
said o n T uesday it bought a 20 percent stake in Ipanema
Coffees, one of Brazil's top coffee farms that covers an area
the size of New York City's Manhattan island.
Ipanema Coffees, a producer of specialty beans marketed to
the upper end of the coffee market, was Mitsubishi's second
agricultural investment this year in Brazil, a country it
describes as strategic to its plans.
Growers in Brazil, the world's top coffee producer, have
profited as prices have risen due to tight supplies. Coffee
prices doubled in 2010, and while prices have fallen in
the last six months to about $1.85 a pound, they remain nearly
60 percent higher than the average for the past 10 years.
Two months ago, Mitsubishi Corp. bought the same size stake
in South American grains producer Ceagro which is
controlled by Argentina's Los Grobo.
Mitsubishi, Japan's largest trading house, said growing
demand for coffee was a motive for the investment in Ipanema.
" he demand for certified coffees which Ipanema produces,
has been growing by roughly 10 percent a year in developed
nations such as the U.S., Europe and Japan," Mitsubishi Corp.
said in a statement.
Holding Tchibo Austria, owner of the Tchibo coffee roasting
house, also bought a 16.5 percent stake in the company, Ipanema
CEO, Washington Luiz Alves Rodrigues said. Some of the proceeds
of the stake sales will be invested in more irrigation and
mechanization of the harvest.
"Both (Mitsubishi and Tchibo) are coming in with proposals
for Ipanema to grow and help with the governance of the company
and at the same time to understand more about Brazil and look at
other opportunities for the future," Rodrigues told Reuters.
The investments would boost the company's capital while the
existing owners, ML Participacoes, local investment fund
Paraguacu and Norwegian coffee roaster Friele also sold some of
their shares as part of the transaction.
ML Participacoes is owned by the family that founded Ipanema
Coffees in 1969.
Rodrigues said the companies would not declare the value of
the transactions. Based in Alfenas, the company is located at
the heart of coffee country in Brazil's highland state of Minas
Gerais.
Ipanema only grows arabica-type beans, which are smoother
and more expensive than the other main kind, robusta.
Ipanema's plantations sprawl over about 60 square kilometers
(23 sq. miles) and Mistubishi Corp. said it will send staff to
Brazil to oversee investments in the plantations.
Brazilian coffees are popular in Japan and its importers are
often the highest bidders for coffees that reach the Brazilian
finals of the Cup of Excellence, an annual coffee competition.
Some of prize coffees fetch more than $100 per lb, versus less
than $2 per lb for regular arabicas.
Brazil is just weeks away from harvesting its 2012/13 crop
which comes in an 'on year' in coffee's biennial cycle. This
cycle sees output rise one year only to fall the next. Private
analysts and exporters expect a large but not record crop this
year.
(Editing by Jeb Blount)