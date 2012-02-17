TOKYO Feb 17 Mitsubishi Corp, Japan's largest trading house, said on Friday it has bought 18.1 percent of Anglo American Quellaveco S.A., which is developing a copper project in Peru, from International Finance Corp.

Global giant Anglo American holds the remaining 81.9 percent.

The Quellaveco mine is expected to open in 2016 and produce around 225,000 tonnes of copper a year. It will have a 28-year lifespan, Mitsubishi said in a statement.

