TOKYO, April 24 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
estimated its net profit for the financial year ended March 31
at 38 billion yen ($382.5 million), nearly triple the original
forecast it had issued in February, citing the yen's
depreciation and cost cuts.
The estimate shows a 58.8 percent increase from the net
profit posted in the year ended March 2012.
The Japanese automaker also estimated its operating profit
at 67.4 billion yen, up 5.9 percent from a year ago.
Mitsubishi Motors is set to announce its fourth quarter
results on Thursday.
Shares in Mitsubishi Motors climbed 6.7 percent after the
announcement to 112 yen, outperforming the Nikkei index
that rose 1.3 percent.
($1 = 99.3600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Stephen Coates)