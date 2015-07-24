KARUIZAWA, Japan, July 24 Mitsubishi Electric Corp will not bring overseas production back to Japan even if the yen weakens further against the dollar, adviser Setsuhiro Shimomura said on Friday.

"For companies that moved production overseas to take advantage of cheaper labour, there may be a move to switch to domestic production with the weaker yen," he said at a retreat for executives in the resort town of Karuizawa, northwest of Tokyo.

"But Mitsubishi Electric set up overseas production sites to meet local demand, so a further weakening in the yen would not lead to a return of production to Japan," he said.

Shimomura added that it was desirable for the dollar-yen rate to trade in a stable range, and that a yen weaker than 125 to the dollar would hurt the profitability of products sold in Japan by lifting import costs for parts. (Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)