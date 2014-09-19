(Corrects number of executives charged to three, not four, from
Mitsubishi Electric, and four, not three, from Hitachi
Automotive, in paragraphs two and three)
DETROIT, Sept 18 A federal grand jury in Detroit
on Thursday indicted seven executives from two Japanese auto
parts makers on charges of price fixing, the U.S. Department of
Justice said.
Three executives from Mitsubishi Electric Corp were
charged with conspiring to fix prices of auto parts including
starter motors, alternators and ignition coils that were sold to
six auto manufacturers in the United States and elsewhere.
Four executives from Hitachi Automotive Systems, a part of
Hitachi Ltd, were also charged with conspiring to fix
prices of auto parts sold to five automakers.
Representatives of the companies could not immediately be
reached for comment.
A Department of Justice statement said the executives are
charged with taking part in a conspiracy from as early as
January 2000 to about February 2010.
"Among other things, the executives and their subordinates,
according to the indictment, participated in meetings with
co-conspirators and reached collusive agreements to rig bids,
allocate the supply and fix the prices of certain automotive
parts sold to automobile manufacturers," the statement said.
Two of the Mitsubishi executives were also charged with
obstruction of justice by destroying documents and persuading,
and attempting to persuade others to destroy documents, the
Justice Department said.
And one of the Mitsubishi executives was charged also with
trying to convince others to destroy evidence including deleting
electronic data.
The Justice Department said that including the seven
executives indicted on Thursday, 43 people have been charged in
an investigation into price-fixing and bid-rigging in the auto
parts industry.
Of those, 26 have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to
serve prison terms ranging from a year and one day to two
years. Additionally, 28 companies have pleaded guilty or agreed
to plead guilty and have agreed to pay a total of more than $2.4
billion in fines, the Justice Department said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Grant McCool)