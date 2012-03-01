KOBE, March 1 Japan's Mitsubishi Electric
Corp said on Thursday that it plans to lift by
one-third its domestic production capacity of turbine generators
to meet demand from fossil-fuel plants as nuclear power usage
declines.
Mitsubishi Electric said it is boosting production capacity
to 60 generators in the year ending in March after investing 11
billion yen ($136 million) to expand its Kobe plant in western
Japan.
It said it plans to raise its annual production capacity to
80 generators in the future, including overseas production.
($1 = 80.9400 Japanese yen)
