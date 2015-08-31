TOKYO Aug 31 Mitsubishi Estate Co said
on Monday it would build a massive office and retail complex in
central Tokyo for a cost of more than 1 trillion yen ($8.27
billion).
The 3.1-hectar complex, to be adjacent to Tokyo Station,
will feature four towers including a 390-metre-high building
that would be Japan's tallest, the company said. The project is
due to be completed by March 2028, it said.
Mitsubishi Estate has already redeveloped a significant
portion of Tokyo's Marunouchi district and turned the area into
Japan's financial hub.
($1 = 120.9600 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)