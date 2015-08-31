(Adds background)
TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's Mitsubishi Estate Co
said on Monday it would build a massive office and
retail complex in central Tokyo for a cost of more than 1
trillion yen ($8.27 billion), adding more space to the nation's
capital.
The 3.1-hectare complex, to be adjacent to Tokyo Station,
will feature four towers including a 390-metre-high building
that would be Japan's tallest office tower, said Chief Executive
Officer Hirotaka Sugiyama at a media briefing.
Mitsubishi Estate has already redeveloped a significant
portion of Tokyo's Marunouchi district near the latest project
site over the past decade and turned it into Japan's financial
hub.
Marunouchi area boosts the highest office rents in Japan
with a vacancy rate of around 2 percent, half of Tokyo's central
business district average.
However Mitsubishi's rivals, such as Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd
and Mori Building Co, are redeveloping other parts of
Tokyo to lure tenants as Japan's economy recovers.
Mitsubishi's new project is due to be completed by March
2028, and the cost for the project may change depending on
construction costs and land prices, Mitsubishi's officials said.
The new complex will be three times bigger than Marunouchi
Building, which Mitsubishi Estate completed in 2002.
Mitsubishi plans to complete construction of four previously
announced office towers in Marunouchi before building the
tallest office tower.
($1 = 120.9600 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Anand
Basu)