TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's Mitsubishi Estate Co said on Monday it would build a massive office and retail complex in central Tokyo for a cost of more than 1 trillion yen ($8.27 billion), adding more space to the nation's capital.

The 3.1-hectare complex, to be adjacent to Tokyo Station, will feature four towers including a 390-metre-high building that would be Japan's tallest office tower, said Chief Executive Officer Hirotaka Sugiyama at a media briefing.

Mitsubishi Estate has already redeveloped a significant portion of Tokyo's Marunouchi district near the latest project site over the past decade and turned it into Japan's financial hub.

Marunouchi area boosts the highest office rents in Japan with a vacancy rate of around 2 percent, half of Tokyo's central business district average.

However Mitsubishi's rivals, such as Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd and Mori Building Co, are redeveloping other parts of Tokyo to lure tenants as Japan's economy recovers.

Mitsubishi's new project is due to be completed by March 2028, and the cost for the project may change depending on construction costs and land prices, Mitsubishi's officials said.

The new complex will be three times bigger than Marunouchi Building, which Mitsubishi Estate completed in 2002.

Mitsubishi plans to complete construction of four previously announced office towers in Marunouchi before building the tallest office tower. ($1 = 120.9600 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Anand Basu)