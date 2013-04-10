TOKYO, April 10 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said on Wednesday that it would continue to halt shipments of
its Outlander plug-in hybrids until it finds the cause of
overheating lithium-ion batteries in one of the vehicles.
As the battery technology faces scrutiny following problems
with Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets, the automaker said
last month that a lithium-ion battery on a Outlander plug-in
hybrid overheated.
Batteries on the Outlander plug-in hybrid are supplied by a
joint venture called Lithium Energy Japan, owned by Japan's GS
Yuasa Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi
Motors.
GS Yuasa is also the battery maker for Boeing's Dreamliner.