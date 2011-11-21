(Follows alerts)
Nov 22 Mitsubishi Corp will be
part of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Iraq and start
exporting LNG to Japan from as early as 2020, helping Japan
secure a stable energy supply, the Nikkei business daily said.
The Japanese conglomerate will form a joint venture with
Iraq's state-owned South Gas Co and the Anglo-Dutch oil major
Royal Dutch Shell Plc to execute the project, the paper
reported.
Mitsubishi will hold a 5 percent stake in the $17.2 billion
operation for an total investment of 70 billion yen ($909.33
million), it added.
The project is expected to export about 4 million tons of
LNG a year worldwide and Mitsubishi's share will be supplied to
power and gas utilities in Japan, which is facing a dearth of
Nuclear power after the March earthquake and tsunami, the daily
said.
The Japanese government will support Mitsubishi through
trade insurance offered by the Nippon Export and Investment
Insurance organization, the Nikkei added.
($1 = 76.980 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)