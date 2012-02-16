Feb 17 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp
has withdrawn its plans to increase production of an
LCD panel coloring material at its Kurosaki plant as TV sales
slow down, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The company had intended to set up a new line to double the
production of color resist -- the basis of color filters used in
LCD panels -- as its sales increased with the size of LCD TVs,
the newspaper said.
The company, which started construction of the new line last
spring, has halted the work as lackluster LCD TV sales eroded
the profitability since last summer, the daily said.
Mitsubishi Chemical has no plans to invest in expansion in
Japan but might concentrate on South Korea, where it makes the
material in small amounts, since the country is expected to be a
larger market for color resist, the daily said.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)