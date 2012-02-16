Feb 17 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp has withdrawn its plans to increase production of an LCD panel coloring material at its Kurosaki plant as TV sales slow down, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The company had intended to set up a new line to double the production of color resist -- the basis of color filters used in LCD panels -- as its sales increased with the size of LCD TVs, the newspaper said.

The company, which started construction of the new line last spring, has halted the work as lackluster LCD TV sales eroded the profitability since last summer, the daily said.

Mitsubishi Chemical has no plans to invest in expansion in Japan but might concentrate on South Korea, where it makes the material in small amounts, since the country is expected to be a larger market for color resist, the daily said. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)