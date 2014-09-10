TOKYO/JAKARTA, Sept 10 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
is considering investing in a new car factory in
Indonesia with its partners, the trading house said, as the
country seeks to lure investments into manufacturing and reduce
its reliance on volatile resources.
Mikio Sasaki, Mitsubishi Corp's senior advisor, met
Indonesian president-elect Joko Widodo this week, a company
spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that nothing had been
decided yet.
Widodo, who will take office in October, is expected to
bring in much-needed reform for business in Indonesia.
Indonesia's investment authority wants to attract more
foreign investment into manufacturing and other value-added
industries to wean the economy off the volatile resources
sector, its chairman told Reuters last week.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp, owned 10.1 percent by
Mitsubishi Corp, had previously said it may build a new plant in
Indonesia. Its chief executive will visit the country next week,
an individual familiar with the matter said.
The automaker currently manufactures commercial vehicles at
a plant in Jakarta owned by Mitsubishi Corp and local partners.
"We are still considering (investing in a new plant) in a
positive manner," a Mitsubishi Motors spokesman said.
Several companies from countries including Japan have
expressed interest to invest in the automotive sector, Mahendra
Siregar said, as Indonesia is set to overtake Thailand as
Southeast Asia's biggest car market.
"The medium term plan of these manufacturing companies
looking at Indonesia is producing close to 3 million cars by
2020 (from around 1.3 million this year)," he said.
"I think that is regardless of what happens in other
countries because that would be a good combination of, let's
say, 75 percent domestic and 25 percent exports."
The Jakarta Post reported earlier on Wednesday that
Mitsubishi Corp may invest up to $1 billion to boost its
Indonesian automotive business. The company spokesman said the
$1 billion amount was incorrect.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Eveline Danubrata; Additional
reporting by Yayat Supriyatna in JAKARTA; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)