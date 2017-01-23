A visitor takes a picture of a poster of Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

TOKYO Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp on Monday confirmed deliveries of Japan's first passenger jet in half a century would be delayed by another two years because the plane's electrical systems need to be reconfigured.

The postponement of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), the fifth since the programme began, means its launch customer, ANA Holdings Inc, will not receive delivery until 2020, the firm said in a press release.

Two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday that the jet would be delayed by around two years.

The aircraft maker, which is two-thirds owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, has so far secured 233 firm orders with 194 options to buy.

The $47 million, 90-seat jet, which made its maiden test flight in November, represents Japan's long-held ambition to revive a commercial aircraft industry dismantled by the United States after Japan's defeat in World War Two.

Production of Japan's last passenger plane, the 60-seat YS-11, ended half a century ago after it failed to secure enough orders.

The latest setback could hurt the Japanese plane maker's chances of winning fresh orders in a market dominated by Brazil's Embraer SA and Canada's Bombardier Inc.

Japan's biggest carmaker, Toyota Motor Corp, and its largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp, each own 10 percent in the regional jet venture. Other shareholders include Sumitomo Corp and Mitsui & Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Randy Fabi)