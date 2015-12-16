TOKYO Dec 16 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on
Wednesday it is reviewing the delivery schedule of its
Mitsubishi Regional Jet, pointing to a possible fresh delay to
putting into operation Japan's first commercial passenger plane
in half a century.
In a joint statement with parent company Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries, Mitsubishi Aircraft said it was reviewing
the entire schedule from testing to the first delivery and would
release the results of the review before the end of December.
That means a possible delay, a source with knowledge of the
review said on condition they weren't identified.
The $47 million, 100 seat MRJ, which made its maiden test
flight last month, represents Japan's long-held ambition to
reestablish a commercial aircraft industry that was dismantled
by the United States after Japan's defeat in World War Two.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by David Holmes)