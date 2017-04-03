* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama * Conducting 27-day maintenance at Naoshima from March 20 * Lead output to drop due to lower supply of battery scrap (Adds details) TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Monday it planned to produce 177,186 tonnes of refined copper during April-September, up 13 percent from the same period last year as it takes on more smelting capacity. Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expects output at its Naoshima Smelter and Refinery in western Japan to rise 4 percent while production at Onahama Smelting and Refining, north of Tokyo, is planned to increase about 30 percent, it said. The Onahama plant is jointly owned with Dowa Holdings Co Ltd and Furukawa Co Ltd. As part of an agreement between the partners, Mitsubishi Materials is gradually taking a part of the smelting capacity previously assigned to Dowa, starting from the last financial year. Dowa said on Monday its copper output during April-September is expected to fall 17.7 percent from a year earlier while Furukawa said it planed to increase its first-half output by 1.3 percent. "Overall local copper demand has been steady," a spokesman at Mitsubishi Materials said. The company is conducting a 27-day maintenance at the Naoshima plant from March 20 and it plans a 21-day maintenance at the Onahama plant starting from October 21. Mitsubishi Materials plans to cut its lead output between April and September by 1.9 percent due to lower supply of lead battery scrap. The company's output plan is detailed below, with comparisons against planned production in the second half of the financial 2016/17 year that ended March 31 and actual production in the first half of 2016/17. (copper and lead in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms): H1 FY17/18 H2 FY16/17 H1 FY16/17 Copper 177,186 160,272 156,888 Lead 13,728 14,082 13,998 Gold 24,798 25,500 19,080 Silver 190,998 187,002 178,026 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Jane Merriman)