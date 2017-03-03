JAKARTA, March 3 Japan's Mitsubishi Material
Corp resumed operations at Indonesia's main copper
smelter on Thursday after fixing a minor problem, a spokesman
said on Friday.
The company on Wednesday halted operations at the Gresik
smelter, owned by PT Smelting, due to a technical issue.
PT Smelting is 60.5 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials,
while Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit holds 25
percent.
The outage affected Freeport, whose exports of concentrate
have been halted in a dispute over mining rights.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO; Writing by Fransiska
Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Richard Pullin)