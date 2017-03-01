PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.
"We expect to fix the technical problem and resume operation in a short period," the spokesman said, without giving a specific timeframe.
The Gresik smelter, owned by PT Smelting, produced about 190,000 tonnes of copper cathode in the year to March 2016 and had planned to produce 260,000 tonnes this financial year through March 31, before accounting for the strike's impact.
The spokesman declined to give the latest output plan for this year.
PT Smelting is 60.5 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials, while Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit holds 25 percent. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.