BRIEF-Yankershop Food plans to sign agreement on food processing project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement on food processing project for about 219 million yuan ($31.78 million)
TOKYO, Sept 15 Trade in Lawson Inc shares was suspended by the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday morning following reports that Mitsubishi Corp may raise its stake in the Japanese convenience store operator and make it a subsidiary.
Mitsubishi Corp is considering raising its stake to 51 percent from 33.4 percent through a tender offer that could cost more than 140 billion yen ($1.4 billion), public broadcaster NHK and the Nikkei newspaper reported.
The Tokyo bourse said on its website that Lawson trade was suspended pending statements from the companies.
($1 = 102.4300 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)