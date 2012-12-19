TOKYO Dec 19 Mitsubishi Motors will recall about 1.2 million 660 cc minicar vehicles sold in Japan due to problems in engine oil seals, a part that prevents engine oil from leaking, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

The pullback is likely to cost Mitsubishi about 7.5 billion yen ($89.3 million), and the costs have yet to be included in the firm's 2012/13 forecast, the company said in a statement.

Mitsubishi will recall some Minica and Minicab models, as well as other 660 cc models, sold in Japan between 1996 to 2004.

No vehicles are affected outside of Japan, a Mitsubishi spokesman said.