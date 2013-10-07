Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
TOKYO Oct 7 Mitsubishi Motors Corp will start selling its pickup trucks in Myanmar around January next year, it said on Monday, joining the rush by global carmakers to offer new vehicles in the Southeast Asian country's nascent auto market.
Mitsubishi Motors, which already has a shop in Yangon that provides after service to used Mitsubishi cars, will import its pickup truck L200 from Thailand and sell them in Myanmar, the company said in a statement.
Japan's Nissan Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp, as well as U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors, are already selling or have expressed intentions to sell new vehicles in Myanmar that until recently was under international economic sanctions.
April 10 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.