TOKYO Jan 24 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it will recall about 14,700 electric vehicles globally due to a brake problem.

Mitsubishi Motors said that in Japan it will recall nearly 3,400 i-MiEV electric vehicles, as well as more than 2,400 MINICAB-MiEV vehicles.

Overseas, mostly in Europe, it said it is recalling about 8,900 i-MiEV vehicles.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Richard Pullin)