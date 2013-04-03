DETROIT, April 3 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
is recalling 8,263 Outlander crossover vehicles in the United
States and Puerto Rico for three different issues related to
brake lights, fuel gauges and shifting the vehicles out of park,
federal regulators said on Wednesday.
Model year 2013 Outlander Sport vehicles made from June 11
to Sept. 11 last year may have brake lamps that either work
intermittently or illuminate continuously without the pressing
of the brake pedal, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said on its website.
The same vehicles may also allow drivers to shift out of
park without depressing the brake pedal, NHTSA said.
There are 4,539 vehicles affected in the United States and
Puerto Rico, the company told NHTSA.
Also, model year 2013 Outlander Sport AWD (all-wheel drive)
vehicles made from June 11, 2012 to December 11, 2012 may have
fuel gauges that register the incorrect level of gasoline
remaining in the fuel tank, NHTSA said.
Mitsubishi said it expects that only 14 of the 3,724
recalled in the United States have the defect, which was caused
by an issue with the wiring that registers fuel tank levels.
Mitsubishi told regulators it will notify owners of the
affected vehicles to repair the problems.