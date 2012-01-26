(Adds recall cost)

TOKYO Jan 26 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Thursday that it would recall 252,133 minivehicles in Japan, mostly its ek-Wagon model, because of oil leaks.

The cost of the recall, which includes an additional 47,187 vehicles sold under the Nissan Motor Co brand, is estimated at 3.5 billion yen ($44.7 million), a Mitsubishi Motors spokesman said.

No accidents have been reported from the problems, the spokesman added.

Minivehicles have engine displacements of up to 660cc and are unique to Japan, making up one-third of new vehicle sales thanks to preferential tax treatment. They are especially popular in rural areas as a second or third family car. ($1 = 78.2250 Japanese yen)