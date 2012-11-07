TOKYO Nov 7 Mitsubishi Corp, Japan's biggest trading house, is almost done for now with investing in natural resources, after having spent more than $12.5 billion on copper, gas and coal assets in the past three years, its president said on Wednesday.

Japan's top trading houses were ramping up a natural resources buying spree until early this year using financial firepower bolstered by a decade-long commodities boom and the yen at near record highs.

But recent steep falls in coal and iron ore prices following a slowdown in demand in China forced Mitsubishi to slash its full-year profit outlook by nearly a third and Mitsui & Co by a quarter.

Mitsubishi said it would accelerate replacement of assets including natural resources to generate cash and bolster returns, and also would focus on boosting cost edge at its existing mines by implementing restructuring measures.

"We have done what it's going to do for now as far as investment in natural resources is concerned," Ken Kobayashi, president and CEO of Mitsubishi, said at a media briefing on its first-half result.

"While a fall in the cost of assets is attractive, we won't find easy coal, easy gas, easy copper projects any more."

Kobayashi said it would be hard for the company to break even at its Australian coking coal joint venture BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) at current coal price. BMA, the world's biggest coking coal producer jointly owned by BHP , was Mitsubishi's cash cow until last year.

"Global mining business has entered a new phase, where cost matters. Closing part of coal mines is an option to boost cost edge," Kobayashi said.

Mitsubishi has yet to find a partner for its $10 billion Jack Hills iron ore mine and Oakajee port and rail development projects in Australia, Kobayashi said.

"Recent tension between Japan and China have slowed talks with potential Chinese partners. But we believe this is a vital project as demand will remain tight in long term," he said.

Mitsubishi took full control of the two projects and completed feasibility study early this year just before iron ore prices started to fall. It has said it would not go ahead with the projects unless the company finds a partner with solid financial background.