BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) named Christopher Marks managing director and head of emerging markets, EMEA, in its banking arm.
Marks, who is based in London, will report to Sebastien Rozes, head of corporate banking for EMEA.
Marks previously worked at the African Development Bank as a senior adviser. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.