April 29 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc promoted Dong Nam to a newly created position as deputy chief executive for Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (HK) Ltd.

Nam will report to Yasutaka Suehiro, who has been named as CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (HK).

Suehiro was most recently deputy CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA). (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)