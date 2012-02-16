LIMA Feb 16 Mitsubishi Corp is
expected to buy an 18 percent stake in Peruvian copper project
Quellaveco, a source in Peru with knowledge of the deal and The
Nikkei said on Thursday.
Mitsubishi would buy the stake from the International
Finance Corp, a lending arm of the World Bank, for about 60 to
70 billion yen ($761.04 million to $887.87 million), the daily
reported.
In September, global giant Anglo American, which
owns nearly 82 percent of the project, said it needed $3 billion
in capital to build the project. The mine is slated to open in
2015 or 2016 and produce around 225,000 tonnes of copper a year.
It would have a 30-year lifespan.
Anglo American declined to comment and the IFC could not be
reached for comment. The source in Peru said the deal could be
formally announced on Friday.
Mitsubishi has shown increased interest in South American
copper assets, partly to feed growing Asian demand for the red
metal. Chile and Peru are the world's No. 1 and No. 2 copper
producers, respectively.
Last November, Mitsubishi agreed to acquire a 24.5 percent
stake in Anglo's southern Chilean properties for $5.4 billion.
That deal upset Chile's state-run miner Codelco, which
thought it had an option to buy 49 percent of Anglo's assets in
southern Chile and has filed a lawsuit to fight its case.
$1 = 78.92 yen