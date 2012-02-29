* Mitsubishi, GE battling over wind turbine technology
* Fight over one patent remanded to ITC
WASHINGTON Feb 29 General Electric Co
has won a federal appeals court ruling that requires the
U.S. International Trade Commission to reconsider its decision
that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd did not infringe a
GE patent on wind turbine technology.
GE had appealed the ITC's 2010 ruling that the Japanese
engineering conglomerate did not infringe three GE patents
in one of a series of lawsuits between the rivals for the wind
turbine market .
The U.S. Court of Appeals said one of the three patents had
expired and had been dropped from the case, and it affirmed that
Mitsubishi Heavy did not infringe a second patent.
But the court reversed the ITC's decision that there was no
domestic industry for the third patent, and asked the ITC to
reconsider infringement claims for that one. Companies must
prove that a technology is being used in the United States in
order to sue for infringement at the ITC.
GE said in a statement that it was pleased to get another
chance to show that Mitsubishi infringed one patent, but
disappointed that the no-infringement decision on a second was
upheld.
"GE will continue to take the necessary steps to protect its
significant investment in technological research and development
in the U.S. and around the world," the company said in an
emailed statement.
Mitsubishi Heavy said it was pleased with the portion
of the ruling that found it did not infringe one patent, and
confident it would win on the patent remanded to the ITC.
"These decisions remind the renewable energy industry,
Congress and the public at large that GE has been relying on a
cascade of litigation to maintain a monopoly in the wind turbine
market," the company said in a statement.
"GE's marathon return to the courthouse is the most
revealing evidence of its strategy to keep competitors out of
the wind turbine market," the statement said.
The case before the Federal Circuit is General Electric v.
ITC. (2010-1223). The case before the International Trade
Commission was 337-TA-641.