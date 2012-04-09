April 10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd plans to boost production capacity at its forklift plant in Dalian, China, by nearly 70 percent within two to three years to keep pace with growing sales in the country and in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei reported.

The plant produces about 5,000 forklifts annually.

Production capacity at the plant will be raised to about 10,000 units from 6,000 at present, the Japanese daily added.

The heavy equipment manufacturer plans to raise output while keeping capital spending down by having more assembly personnel work in the plant's existing buildings, the Nikkei said.