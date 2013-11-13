Nov 13 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
and Mizuho Financial Group Inc are set to
raise their net profit forecast for the year ending in March,
driven by encouraging results in the first half, the Nikkei
reported.
Impairment charges on shareholdings will decrease and losses
from writing off non-performing loans will shrink due to a rally
in the stock market and economic recovery, the paper said.
The two groups had given conservative forecasts for earnings
in their market trading operations at the start of the fiscal
year in April.
Mitsubishi UFJ will raise its net profit forecast to 900
billion yen ($9.05 billion) from 760 billion yen, while Mizuho
will raise it to about 600 billion yen from 500 billion yen, the
business daily said.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc on Tuesday
raised its earnings forecast for the year ending in March.
The combined net profit of the three megabanks will likely
reach the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, topping
the 2.2 trillion yen logged last fiscal year, Nikkei said.
($1 = 99.4150 Japanese yen)
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)