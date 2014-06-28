TOKYO, June 28 Mitsubishi Motors Corp will be supplying its made-in-Thailand Attrage sedan to Chrysler for sale in Mexico, an individual knowledgeable about the matter said on Saturday.

Sales of the re-badged vehicle are expected to start this year, said the individual who declined to be named. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles Mitsubishi Motors would be supplying.

"We will make an announcement on this matter quickly once a formal decision has been made," said Mitsubishi Motors spokesman Manabu Yamanishi.

Officials at Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , could not be reached for comment.

Mitsubishi Motors manufactures the Attrage sedan in Thailand, where sales have been plunging after a subsidy for first-car buyers ended and as a political crisis deepens continues. Thailand is a production and export hub for Japanese carmakers including Mitsubishi, Japan's sixth biggest.

About a decade ago, Mitsubishi Motors was in a tie-up with Daimler and Chrysler, which were then DaimlerChrysler. That alliance failed when DaimlerChrysler refused in 2004 to pump more money into the struggling Mitsubishi. It then sold its stake in Mitsubishi in 2005.

On Saturday, Nikkei business daily reported Mitsubishi Motors will supply the Attrage sedan to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which will be sold in Mexico. Earlier this week, the newspaper reported that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be selling the vehicle in Asia. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Matt Driskill)