BRIEF-Toly Bread to dissolve wholly owned Tianjin subsidiary
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned subsidiary based in Tianjin, to improve management efficiency
TOKYO, July 1 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Tuesday that it had agreed to supply its Attrage compact sedan to Chrysler for sale in Mexico.
The supply contract with Chrysler de Mexico, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, covers a five-year period starting in November, Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement.
A source with knowledge of the matter had flagged the deal to Reuters on Saturday.
(Reporting by Christopher Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Says it plans to dissolve wholly owned subsidiary based in Tianjin, to improve management efficiency
April 17Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp * Says it will pay dividend of 2 yuan/10 shares for 2016 Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/xLUfFA Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)