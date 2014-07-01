TOKYO, July 1 Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Tuesday that it had agreed to supply its Attrage compact sedan to Chrysler for sale in Mexico.

The supply contract with Chrysler de Mexico, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, covers a five-year period starting in November, Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement.

A source with knowledge of the matter had flagged the deal to Reuters on Saturday.

(Reporting by Christopher Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)