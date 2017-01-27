TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's consumer watchdog ordered
Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Friday to pay a 480 million
yen ($4.2 million) fine for false advertising of its vehicles
sold in the domestic market, after the automaker last year
admitted to overstating their mileage readings.
The government-run Consumer Affairs Agency said that product
catalogues and websites for vehicles sold by Japan's
sixth-largest automaker carried misrepresentations of their fuel
economies, in accordance with a goods and services labelling
law.
The fine covers models sold since the law was revised in
April, including the eK wagon minicar, the similar Dayz model
produced for Nissan Motor Co. and the Outlander SUV.
"Mitsubishi Motors claimed that ... its products offered a
performance which was markedly better than in reality to attract
customers, inhibiting their ability to make purchasing decisions
based on fact," the agency said in a statement accompanying its
investigation.
In a statement, Mitsubishi said it had received the charges
order, and would respond appropriately after examination.
Mitsubishi is struggling to recover from the cheating
scandal, and expects to post an operating loss this year due in
part to costs stemming from the falsifications.
Its market value has tumbled since the scandal broke in
April, and the ordeal prompted the company to seek financial
assistance from Nissan, which bought a controlling one-third
stake for $2.2 billion.
