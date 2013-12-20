TOKYO Dec 20 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp
lifted its operating profit forecast for this financial
year by 20 percent to 120 billion yen ($1.2 billion) on Friday,
helped by a weakening yen, cost cuts and strong sales of the
Outlander SUV plug-in hybrid.
The carmaker also said raised its net profit outlook for the
financial year ending in March 2014 by 23 percent to 100 billion
yen.
The company will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting
on Dec. 26 to prepare for a public share offering as a part of
its plan to pay back its top shareholders for support in a 2004
bailout.
($1 = 104.2300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)