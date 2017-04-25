BEKASI, Indonesia, April 25 A full merger
between Japanese car makers Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC)
and Nissan Motor Co Ltd is not on the table,
Carlos Ghosn, chairman of both firms, said on Tuesday.
"Full merger is not on the table. We want Mitsubishi to
reform itself," said Ghosn, who was attending the opening
ceremony of Mitsubishi's new factory on the outskirts of
Jakarta.
He added though that it made sense for Mitsubishi to produce
MPV parts for Nissan in Indonesia.
Last year, Nissan bought a controlling stake in MMC for $2.3
billion after the smaller Japanese company admitted to cheating
on mileage tests.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)