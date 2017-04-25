BEIJING, April 25 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
and Nissan Motor Co are studying joint
production of so-called multi-purpose “people mover” vehicles at
a new manufacturing facility Mitsubishi officially opened on
Tuesday.
Trevor Mann, Mitsubishi Motors' chief operating officer,
told Reuters that Nissan is now exploring the possibility of
using a new Mitsubishi multi-purpose vehicle, whose production
is due to start later this year at the new plant near Jakarta,
to “make a derivative ... for Nissan”.
The Bekasi plant has been designed and built to have
capacity to produce 160,000 vehicles a year. Mitsubishi plans to
use the factory to export some models to other markets in the
region such as Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, Mann
said.
