TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said on Wednesday that it will sell its car plant in
the Netherlands, its only factory in Western Europe, to local
bus maker VDL Groep for 1 euro ($1.23), on condition that its
1,500 employees there do not lose their jobs.
The sale will allow Mitsubishi Motors to focus more on
emerging markets, where growth is projected to be higher than in
developed nations. The automaker has started new production
lines in Indonesia and Thailand this year and is studying
increasing production in China and Brazil.
"As a result of talks which prioritised the handover of all
current employees of NedCar, we have basically agreed on this,"
Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement.
The euro-zone debt crisis and sagging consumer demand have
made it tough for automakers including Mitsubishi Motors to
remain profitable in Europe, leading to plants being sold off in
the region.
The company decided in February to cease production by the
end of this year at the Netherlands Car or NedCar plant, where
it builds the Colt subcompact and the Outlander sport utility
vehicle.
The plant accounted for less than 5 percent of Mitsubishi
Motors' global output of 1.1 million vehicles in the year to
last March. NedCar's output had slumped to 50,000 vehicles per
year compared with a peak capacity of 200,000.
Mitsubishi Motors said it expects to lose about 28 billion
yen ($352.33 million) on the deal, which is slated for
completion by the end of December.
German premium carmaker BMW AG said last month
that it was considering building vehicles at the NedCar plant,
and Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported earlier that VDL
was set to start producing small cars at the plant for BMW.
Mitsubishi Motors' statement made no reference to BMW.
NedCar, located in the southern town of Born near the
borders with Belgium and Germany, started in 1991 as a three-way
venture between Mitsubishi Motors, Volvo AB and the
Dutch government. Mitsubishi Motors became the sole shareholder
in 2001 after buying out its partners.
Mitsubishi Motors' sales in Europe reached 340,000 vehicles
in 2007/08 but slipped to 218,000 in 2011/12.
Shares in Mitsubishi Motors were down 2.5 percent in
afternoon trade at 77 yen, while the benchmark Nikkei 225
was down 0.6 percent.