TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors
said on Wednesday it will sell its car plant in the
Netherlands, its only factory in Western Europe, to local
busmaker VDL for 1 euro ($1.23), on condition that its 1,500
employees do not lose their jobs.
Mitsubishi Motors decided in February to end production by
the end of this year at the Netherlands Car or NedCar plant,
where it builds the Colt subcompact and the Outlander sport
utility vehicle, with automakers facing sluggish demand in
western Europe.
German premium carmaker BMW said last month it was
considering building vehicles at the NedCar plant, and Japanese
public broadcaster NHK reported earlier that VDL was set to
start producing small cars at the plant for BMW.
Mitsubishi Motors' statement made no reference to BMW.
NedCar, located in Born in the southern Netherlands near the
borders with Belgium and Germany, started in 1991 as a three-way
venture between Mitsubishi Motors, Volvo and the
Dutch government. Mitsubishi Motors became the sole shareholder
in 2001 after buying out its partners.
Mitsubishi Motors' sales in Europe hit 340,000 vehicles in
2007/08 but slipped to 218,000 in 2011/12.