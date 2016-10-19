TOKYO Oct 19 Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to appoint Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp when Nissan takes a controlling stake in the smaller automaker struggling to recover from a mileage scandal, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Japanese automakers have yet to decide who will become president of the company, said one person with direct knowledge of the matter and another person who has been briefed on the matter. Both declined to be identified because the matter has not been officially announced.

Nissan in May said it would buy 34 percent of Mitsubishi for around 237 billion yen ($2.3 billion) after Mitsubishi admitted to falsifying the mileage on four minivehicle models, including two produced for Nissan.

Nissan spokesman Nicholas Maxfield declined to comment, while a Mitsubishi Motors spokeswoman also declined to comment. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)