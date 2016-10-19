(Corrects Mitsubishi Motors Corp company RIC in 1st paragraph)
TOKYO Oct 19 Nissan Motor Co has
decided to appoint its CEO, Carlos Ghosn, as chairman of
Mitsubishi Motors Corp after Japan's No. 2 automaker
takes a 34 percent stake in its smaller rival, the Nikkei
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Ghosn is also asking Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and
President Osamu Masuko to stay on as president of the company
when Nissan takes a controlling stake in the embattled
automaker, which is mired in a mileage-cheating scandal.
Spokespeople from both companies declined to comment on the
report. Shares of Mitsubishi Motors jumped more than 10 percent
at one point after the report.
Mitsubishi Motors will make a formal decision following a
shareholders' meeting in December, the Nikkei said. Nissan is
set to close the deal by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, Chang-Ran Kim and Taiga Uranaka;
Editing by Stephen Coates)