Retailer Marks & Spencer says plans to close 6 British stores
LONDON, April 20 British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Thursday it planned to close six stores as part of a review of its UK estate that was first detailed last year.
TOKYO Jan 22 Mitsubishi Motors Corp set a price of 1,120 yen per share for a planned offering of new shares, according to Thomson Reuters DealWatch, marking a 4 percent discount from Wednesday's close of 1,167 yen.
Earlier this month, the company said it would raise up to 241.63 billion yen ($2.32 billion) in a public share offering.
The second-tier Japanese car maker, in the final stages of a decade-long revival campaign, said up to 210 billion yen would be used to buy back by the end of March most of the preferred shares issued to Mitsubishi group companies.
Last week, shares in Mitsubishi Motors hit a five-month high. On Wednesday, they dropped 1 percent to 1,167 yen. ($1 = 104.2850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Dominic Lau)
LONDON, April 20 British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Thursday it planned to close six stores as part of a review of its UK estate that was first detailed last year.
FRANKFURT, April 20 Business in the first few months of 2017 has affirmed German consumer products group Beiersdorf's cautious optimism for the full year, Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich told shareholders on Thursday.