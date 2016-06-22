(Repeats to attach to alert)
TOKYO, June 22 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
is likely to forecast a net loss of around 140 billion yen ($1.3
billion) for this business year, Jiji Press reported, as it
faces hefty compensation costs and falling sales in the wake of
a mileage-cheating scandal.
Mitsubishi, Japan's sixth-largest automaker, is scheduled to
announce its projections for the year to March 2017 at 3 p.m.
Tokyo time (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.
The company admitted in April to overstating the mileage on
four of its minivehicles, including two models it produced for
Nissan Motor Co - problems it blamed on competitive
pressures and poor oversight.
The loss would follow a 39 percent fall in net profit to
72.6 billion yen in the past business year, when Mitsubishi
booked a special loss of 19.1 billion yen related to the mileage
manipulation.
($1 = 104.4700 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)