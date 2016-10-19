Rent-A-Center says Engaged Capital rejects 2 board seats
May 22 Rent-A-Center said on Monday that activist investor Engaged Capital LLC, which has been pushing the furniture retailer to sell itself, rejected two board seats offered by the company.
TOKYO Oct 19 Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday it now expects to post an operating loss for the year ending next March, hurt by additional expenses and a stronger yen.
The automaker projected an operating loss of 28 billion yen ($270 million) instead of the previous forecast for a 25 billion yen profit.
It now expects a net loss of 240 billion yen, deeper than the earlier forecast for a 145 billion yen loss, also due to an impairment loss on a domestic factory and a slower-than-expected recovery in emerging markets.
($1 = 103.5800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
CANNES, France, May 22 U.S. President Donald Trump cannot stop momentum to tackle climate change, former U.S. vice-president Al Gore said on Monday as he promoted his latest film on global warming at the Cannes Film Festival.