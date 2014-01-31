TOKYO Jan 31 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
will appoint Managing Director Tetsuro Aikawa to replace Osamu
Masuko as president, while Masuko, who has led the automaker for
the past nine years, will become chairman after stepping aside,
sources close to the matter said on Friday.
The new structure will take effect on April 1, the sources
said, declining to be identified because the decision is not
public. Chairman Takashi Nishioka will resign, they said.
The management changes would come as Japan's second-tier
automaker seeks to leave behind an arduous decade of slumping
sales and a tenuous capital structure that had threatened its
standing in the increasingly competitive global auto industry.
Mitsubishi Motors this month raised more than $2 billion
mainly to buy back preferred shares issued to sister companies
in the Mitsubishi group, which funded the automaker's bailout
after a failed capital alliance with then-DaimlerChrysler and a
debilitating recall cover-up scandal.
Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement that no decision had
been made regarding any changes at the top. The planned
management reshuffle was first reported in the Nikkei business
daily on Friday.
Aikawa will be faced with the task of putting the car maker
on a growth track by relying on operational tie-ups to save
costs and make up for its lack of scale.
The maker of the Pajero and Outlander SUVs last year
announced a potentially wide-ranging project-based alliance with
Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA that would
allow it to tap the Franco-Japanese group's resources to develop
cars jointly.
Aikawa, a 35-year veteran of Mitsubishi Motors, hails from
an engineering background with expertise in product development
and manufacturing. His father is a former president and chairman
of the car maker's top shareholder, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd, earning him the moniker "Prince" within the
Mitsubishi conglomerate.
Masuko, 64, has won wide respect among investors since
arriving in 2005 from trading house affiliate Mitsubishi Corp
with the seemingly herculean task of reviving the
battered carmaker.
(Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)