TOKYO, April 4 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said it is recalling over 6,000 Outlander SUV plug-in hybrids in
Japan because of three software programming glitches, in the
model's third recall since going on sale in January last year.
The 6,517 cars were built between January and November at
the company's Okazaki plant in central Japan, Mitsubishi said in
a statement on Friday.
The vehicles may fail to start because of a software bug in
the cell monitoring unit which could leave parked cars consuming
lithium-ion battery power, Mitsubishi said.
Of the recalled vehicles, 4,621 may also stall because of a
flaw in software that calculates how much power is left in the
lithium-ion battery, the Japanese carmaker said.
The latter vehicles may also suffer from a programming
glitch in the engine control unit which could shut the engine
off when spark plugs are covered in residue. As a result, the
cars could stall when the lithium-ion battery runs out,
Mitsubishi said.
No accidents or injuries have been reported due to these
problems, said spokeswoman Namie Koketsu.
Mitsubishi will install re-written software and also replace
spark plugs in a process which could take up to an hour and a
half per car, Koketsu said, declining to disclose the associated
cost.
Around 1,800 vehicles in Europe could also have the software
bug in the battery cell monitoring unit, but Mitsubishi has not
decided whether to recall them, Koketsu said.
Mitsubishi recalled the Outlander SUV plug-in hybrid in
April last year to fix a software glitch, and again in June to
replace lithium-ion batteries that could overheat.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing)