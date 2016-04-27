TOKYO, April 27 A senior executive at Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday he was confident the automaker had not cheated on fuel economy tests, after rival Mitsubishi Motors Corp admitted last week to manipulating test data for some of its cars.

"No," senior managing executive officer Noriyoshi Matsushita told reporters when asked whether Daihatsu could have similar issues. "Of course we are complying with regulations."

Daihatsu specialises in 660 cc minivehicles which are marketed specifically for Japan, while also supplying car bodies and engines to Toyota Motor Corp. It competes with Suzuki Motor Corp, with two the automakers each holding about 30 percent of the minivehicle market.

Daihatsu will become a wholly owned division of Toyota later this year. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)