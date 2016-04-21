TOKYO, April 21 Mitsubishi Motors Corp's
shares were flooded with sell orders, indicated below
their life-time low, on Thursday after the Japanese automaker
admitted to manipulating test data to overstate the fuel economy
of 625,000 cars.
Japan's sixth-biggest automaker said on Wednesday it stopped
making and selling its eK mini-wagons for the domestic market
after Nissan Motor Co, which procures a similar model
from Mitsubishi, found a discrepancy in fuel efficiency test
data.
In early trade in Tokyo, its shares were untraded with about
10 times as many sell orders as bids. They were indicated below
the record low of 660 yen set in July 2012.
The news knocked the shares down more than 15 percent a day
earlier, wiping $1.2 billion off its market value.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)