TOKYO, April 21 Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that Mitsubishi Motors Corp's manipulation of fuel economy data for several vehicle models undermines consumers' trust.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the automaker's manipulation of test data was "extremely serious".

On Wednesday, Mitsubishi Motors Corp admitted to manipulating test data to overstate the fuel economy of 625,000 cars sold in Japan. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)